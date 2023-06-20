Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) vs. Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Viavi Solutions and Valens Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 5 3 0 2.38 Valens Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.76%. Valens Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 194.12%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than Viavi Solutions.

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Valens Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.29 billion 1.83 $15.50 million $0.18 59.17 Valens Semiconductor $90.71 million 2.59 -$27.67 million ($0.27) -8.81

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Valens Semiconductor. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Valens Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions 3.57% 15.92% 5.80% Valens Semiconductor -30.11% -16.22% -14.23%

Volatility and Risk

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Valens Semiconductor on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP). The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. Its solutions include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and test and measurement instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, automotive, and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, industrial, digital signage, medical, and residential markets. It also provides automotive chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automotive data solutions, infotainment, telematics, and backbone connectivity. The company has a collaboration with iCatch Technology to develop a 360-degree multi-camera videoconferencing solution. It operates in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, Hungary, and internationally. It has aValens Semiconductor Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

