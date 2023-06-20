Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Insider Lara Meisner Sells 2,269 Shares

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) insider Lara Meisner sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $63,577.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lara Meisner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $45,393.75.

On Monday, June 5th, Lara Meisner sold 499 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $12,489.97.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. 1,319,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 12.93. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.61). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.08% and a negative net margin of 10,419.10%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

