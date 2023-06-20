Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.01

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 439645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.28.
Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 13.07%.
Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.
Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.