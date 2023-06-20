VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives $143.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

VMW stock opened at $141.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. VMware has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $143.91. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.53.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of VMware by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

