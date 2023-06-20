Walker Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 5.4% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,838,348,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,760,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,035,964 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.30. 1,341,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,213,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $415.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.21. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

