Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $262,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.79. 243,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

