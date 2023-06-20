Walker Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Walker Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.03. 1,041,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,718. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

