Wanchain (WAN) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $35.20 million and $131,910.56 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000640 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00042738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00031091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,690,279 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

