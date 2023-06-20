Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 49.16%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 502.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 67,332 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

