WazirX (WRX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $453,124.86

WazirX (WRX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $31.97 million and $453,124.86 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $0.0837 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

