Wealth Management Resources Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

