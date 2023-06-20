Wealth Management Resources Inc. Has $17 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,485,000 after buying an additional 90,912 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after buying an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after buying an additional 911,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,626 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.