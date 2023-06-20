Wealth Management Resources Inc. Purchases 1,649 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.