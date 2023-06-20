Wealth Management Resources Inc. Sells 1,018 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

