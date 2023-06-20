WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.21. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

