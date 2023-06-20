Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 6,181 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $37,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.27.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $7.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.74. 917,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.87 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $461.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.65. The company has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.