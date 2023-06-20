Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,379 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.43% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $39,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,810 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,386. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

JAZZ traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.79. 155,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.16 and a 200 day moving average of $144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $124.57 and a 52 week high of $163.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.38). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.