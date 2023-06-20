Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 22,421 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for about 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.06% of The Cigna Group worth $44,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.2 %

CI stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.26. The company had a trading volume of 330,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,504. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.68.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.86.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

