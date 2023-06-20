Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $31.38 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.09% of Capital One Financial worth $31,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.76.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE COF traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.25. 749,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.