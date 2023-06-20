Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $32.57 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 823,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,362 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $32,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.2 %

UNM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 368,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,166. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.08. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,529 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Unum Group



Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

