Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 9,267 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,267 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises 1.2% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $71,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,517,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,388,000 after purchasing an additional 226,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,367,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, hitting $241.00. 199,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,844. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $246.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. Raymond James raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

