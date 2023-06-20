Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,302 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 167.9% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.15.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $264.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.87 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.94. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.