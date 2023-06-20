Wedmont Private Capital Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $490.50 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.44. The stock has a market cap of $224.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.