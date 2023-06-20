Wedmont Private Capital Has $12.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $12,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,693,000. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 86,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 683,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,460,000 after purchasing an additional 109,779 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.64. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.