Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for International Tower Hill Mines (THM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN: THM) recently:

6/17/2023 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/16/2023 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/15/2023 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/14/2023 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/12/2023 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/11/2023 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/9/2023 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/8/2023 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/2/2023 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/25/2023 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/16/2023 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/8/2023 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2023 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:THM traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. 6,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,652. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. The company has a market cap of $83.81 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.