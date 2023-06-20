Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.0% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 521.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.1 %
Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.71. 4,903,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,918,402. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $156.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.98.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on WFC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
