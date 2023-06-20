Wells Fargo & Company Raises Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $89.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PNW. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $84.59.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

