Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Dividend History for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)

