Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

