Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $13.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYI. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,266,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after buying an additional 83,857 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $137,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.