Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PAI opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
