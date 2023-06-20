Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PAI opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

