Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $313,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 31,085 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.