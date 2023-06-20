WhiteCoin (XWC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $235,098.05

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $16.16 million and approximately $235,098.05 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00283828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012515 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00016216 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000494 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000365 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003712 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

