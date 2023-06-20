Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

