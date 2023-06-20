Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of WHLM stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $5.83.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
