Wirtual Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $20.91 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wirtual has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wirtual

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

