Wirtual (WIRTUAL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.91

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $20.91 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wirtual has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

