Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Down 7%

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) shares traded down 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.82 and last traded at $79.08. 528,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 822,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.54.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.77. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $374.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Wix.com by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Wix.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Wix.com by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.