XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on XPO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 58.com reissued an upgrade rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of XPO opened at $51.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 48.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

