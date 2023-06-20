ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,299.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 953,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,473. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.12. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.96.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

