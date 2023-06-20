Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) COO Dali Rajic Sells 7,017 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) COO Dali Rajic sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $1,099,142.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 328,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,441,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $5.35 on Tuesday, reaching $148.66. 2,575,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of -78.46 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
