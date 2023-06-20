Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $201,089.42 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,653,039.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 16th, Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $785,236.32.
  • On Tuesday, June 6th, Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $5.35 on Tuesday, hitting $148.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,480. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of -78.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. KGI Securities lowered Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.66.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

