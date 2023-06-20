Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $31.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at Zumiez

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $182.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,684.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $74,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,559.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 89,930 shares of company stock worth $1,237,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,047 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $52,407,000 after acquiring an additional 99,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,568,000 after buying an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 9.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,723,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,788,000 after buying an additional 148,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,602 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,601,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,215 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after buying an additional 74,810 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

