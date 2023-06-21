16,000 Shares in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Acquired by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Peabody Energy stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 891,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $32.89.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the coal producer to reacquire up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Peabody Energy from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

