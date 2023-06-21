3,049 Shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Acquired by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $102,457.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,942.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,640 shares of company stock valued at $958,865. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.97. 129,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,903. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.28. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

