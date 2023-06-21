4,315 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Bought by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,315 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,603,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,239,000 after acquiring an additional 421,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,104,000 after acquiring an additional 451,733 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,173,000 after purchasing an additional 433,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,638,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $75.72. 646,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.84.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.