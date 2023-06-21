5,010 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after buying an additional 1,478,471 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 147,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

