56,225 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Bought by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,811,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWY traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.43. The company had a trading volume of 48,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,759. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average is $134.80. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $158.93.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

