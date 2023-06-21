600 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $824,128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after purchasing an additional 359,402 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,546 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $422,854,000 after purchasing an additional 228,913 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $67,712,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $383.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $368.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.67. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.79 and a 12 month high of $389.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.22.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

