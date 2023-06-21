626 Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 33,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,946,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,401,423. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $43.16.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

