626 Financial LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

626 Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,194 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $665,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,780 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,458,353 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $567,880,000 after acquiring an additional 184,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $301,678,000 after acquiring an additional 418,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BUD shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

