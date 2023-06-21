626 Financial LLC Sells 346 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

626 Financial LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.44. 499,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,909. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

